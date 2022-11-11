Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 433,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRA opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

