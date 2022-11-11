Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Stephens upped their price target on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.26 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

