Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

