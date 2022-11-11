Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.