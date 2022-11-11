Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $189.37.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

