Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

