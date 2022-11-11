Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Audacy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 1,120,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

