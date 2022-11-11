Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forestar Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

Shares of FOR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.