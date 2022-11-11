Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -2.01. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 566.14%. Analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

