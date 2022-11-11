Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $198,673 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECOM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.39. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

