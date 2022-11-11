Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $821.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.