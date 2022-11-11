Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 374,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

