Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,264,502 shares of company stock valued at $72,836,446 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

