Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 232,011 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

