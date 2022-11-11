Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in uniQure by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of QURE opened at $20.52 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

