Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAPA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 374,229 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 370,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

About Duckhorn Portfolio

NAPA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

