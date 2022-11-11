Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in SciPlay by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 9.6% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 216.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCPL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

