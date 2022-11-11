Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in iStar by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iStar by 442.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

iStar Trading Up 17.5 %

iStar Announces Dividend

STAR stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

