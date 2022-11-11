Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $45,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Up 7.7 %

About Tellurian

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.