Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.72 million and a PE ratio of -34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other InnovAge news, Director Thomas Scully purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

