Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $199,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

