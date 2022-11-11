Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SD opened at $19.89 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $733.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

