Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $79,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

