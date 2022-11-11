Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.25 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading

