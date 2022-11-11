Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NABL. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 605,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 138,774 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.88 and a beta of 0.45.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

