Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 124,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

