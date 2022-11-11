Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.