Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
