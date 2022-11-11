Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,015 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $9.50 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

