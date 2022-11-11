Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,422 Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUTX opened at $0.84 on Friday. Nutex Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

