Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,422 Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NUTX opened at $0.84 on Friday. Nutex Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
