Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,009 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,486 shares of company stock worth $831,434. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

