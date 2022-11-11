Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

