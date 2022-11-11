Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

