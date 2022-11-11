Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Codiak BioSciences

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $0.82 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,147. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

