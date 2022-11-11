Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $13.40 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.