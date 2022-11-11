Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,303,250 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,303,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.42 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

