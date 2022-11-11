Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,480 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLZE opened at 4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.93. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.96 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 15.63.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.