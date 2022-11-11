Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 91.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.71. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

