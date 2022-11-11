Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,092 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 161,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globalstar Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GSAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

