Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,588 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.08 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. Analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 11.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

