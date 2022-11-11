Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,910 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ocugen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ocugen Price Performance

OCGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $370.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

