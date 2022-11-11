Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,971 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $375.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $66,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $66,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

