Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 574.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 10.2 %

About Corsair Gaming

CRSR stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

