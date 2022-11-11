Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,429 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fossil Group Stock Up 24.0 %

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

