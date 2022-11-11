Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,713 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 599,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 143,503 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,718,503.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,173 shares of company stock worth $3,715,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

