Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,502 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

