Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,393 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,998,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,096,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,500,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,626,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 366,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Janus International Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

