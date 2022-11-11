Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

