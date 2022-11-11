Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

