VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 103.0% in October

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 251,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.08 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

